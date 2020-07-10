Liliana Tamis Peralta, a dancer with the ¡Baila Mexico! - Stuttgart dance group donates her time to help celebrate the National Hispanic Heritage Month event hosted by U.S. European Command, Patch Barracks, Germany, October 07, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston.)
|10.07.2020
|11.04.2020 09:36
|6413000
|201007-A-RY767-0116
|4500x3000
|8.91 MB
|VAIHINGEN, DE
|0
