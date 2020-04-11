Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 4 [Image 4 of 5]

    USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 4

    ITALY

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Trinity Carter 

    AFN Vicenza

    USAG Italy Hosts a ceremony to honor the Italian Armed Forces Day, Nov. 04, 2020. U.S. Army Photo by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 09:32
    Photo ID: 6412997
    VIRIN: 201104-A-FF323-004
    Resolution: 1639x910
    Size: 170.6 KB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 4 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 1
    USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 2
    USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 3
    USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 4
    USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 5

    TAGS

    pandemic
    Strong Europe
    Target_News_Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    KillTheVirus
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

