USAG Italy Hosts a ceremony to honor the Italian Armed Forces Day, Nov. 04, 2020. U.S. Army Photo by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 09:32
|Photo ID:
|6412994
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-FF323-001
|Resolution:
|1640x919
|Size:
|216.66 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Host Italian Armed Forced Day Photo 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
