    Operation Ready Warrior [Image 37 of 37]

    Operation Ready Warrior

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Photo by Russell Gamache 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve soldiers from around the country conduct 10 level warrior training at Ft. McCoy as part of Operation Ready Warrior 15-29 August 2020 under COVID19 conditions.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 08:54
    Photo ID: 6412850
    VIRIN: 200827-A-NG090-1109
    Resolution: 5006x3341
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Ready Warrior [Image 37 of 37], by Russell Gamache, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Army
    Fort McCoy
    78th TD
    Fort McCoy Visual Information
    Photographer Russ Gamache
    Operation Ready Warrior
    ACFT Training
    Fort McCoy Total Force Training Center

