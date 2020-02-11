Follow Him

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Schafer, a native of Priceton, Indiana and a squad leader with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2020. Schafer was selected as the 2d MARDIV motivator of the week for his tactical and technical proficiency while inhabiting a non-commissioned officer billet as a junior Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 08:16
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
