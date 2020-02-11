U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Schafer, a native of Priceton, Indiana and a squad leader with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2020. Schafer was selected as the 2d MARDIV motivator of the week for his tactical and technical proficiency while inhabiting a non-commissioned officer billet as a junior Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6412786
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-UR958-1036
|Resolution:
|3991x5987
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Follow Him [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
