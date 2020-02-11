Follow Him

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Schafer, a native of Priceton, Indiana and a squad leader with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2020. Schafer was selected as the 2d MARDIV motivator of the week for his tactical and technical proficiency while inhabiting a non-commissioned officer billet as a junior Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

