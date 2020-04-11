Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C130-J's, Airmen arrive at ASAB [Image 5 of 8]

    C130-J's, Airmen arrive at ASAB

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron checks the floor-mounted cargo rollers on a C-130J Super Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 4, 2020. The Airmen and aircraft arrived from Keesler Air Force Base to support the ASAB mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 07:59
    Photo ID: 6412776
    VIRIN: 201103-F-RF516-1076
    Resolution: 4662x3240
    Size: 966.65 KB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C130-J's, Airmen arrive at ASAB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    maintainer
    386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    maintenance
    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem
    ASAB
    386th EAMXS

