    Battle of Midway Graphic

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A turning point in the Pacific War of World War II, the Battle of Midway was called “the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare” by military historian Craig Symonds. While Japan was planning to lure American to Midway in a strategic trap, American cryptographers determined the date and location of Japan’s attack and forewarned the U.S. Navy to prepare its own ambush. Ultimately, four Japanese fleet carriers were sunk and after two days of attacks by the USN, the Japanese ships retreated.
    The victory at the Battle of Midway led Japan to abandon its plan to expand its reach in the Pacific and resulted in their military taking a defensive role for the remainder of the war. U.S. forces were injected with confidence and the tide of the war in the Pacific shifted in favor of the allies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 05:58
    Photo ID: 6412684
    VIRIN: 201104-F-AF248-002
    Resolution: 1350x1080
    Size: 979.89 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway Graphic, by SSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

