    CLDJ Discusses Airspace Matters [Image 1 of 2]

    DJIBOUTI

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Djibouti, Djibouti – Senior Chief Jason Resendez (center), air traffic control facility officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, discusses airspace matters with a Djiboutian air traffic controller at Amboili Tower off of the flight line, Oct. 29, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 05:12
    Photo ID: 6412668
    VIRIN: 201029-N-KX518-1019
    Resolution: 4920x3280
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: DJ
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ Discusses Airspace Matters [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CLDJ Discusses Airspace Matters
    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Flight Ops
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    ATOC
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    VICECHINFO

