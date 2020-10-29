Djibouti, Djibouti – Senior Chief Jason Resendez (center), air traffic control facility officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, discusses airspace matters with a Djiboutian air traffic controller at Amboili Tower off of the flight line, Oct. 29, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 05:12 Photo ID: 6412668 VIRIN: 201029-N-KX518-1019 Resolution: 4920x3280 Size: 3.76 MB Location: DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLDJ Discusses Airspace Matters [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.