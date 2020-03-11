Joint combat medical training enhances interoperability during Keen Sword

U.S. Army combat medic Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment and U.S. Air Force Medical Squadron 35th Medical Group Fire Department Station 1 conduct joint medical readiness training to enhance casualty response coordination under simulated combat conditions during Keen Sword 21 at Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 3. Realistic training and testing are crucial for military readiness and national defense.
