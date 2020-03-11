Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint combat medical training enhances interoperability during Keen Sword [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint combat medical training enhances interoperability during Keen Sword

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army combat medic Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment and U.S. Air Force Medical Squadron 35th Medical Group Fire Department Station 1 conduct joint medical readiness training to enhance casualty response coordination under simulated combat conditions during Keen Sword 21 at Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 3. Realistic training and testing are crucial for military readiness and national defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 05:18
    Photo ID: 6412662
    VIRIN: 201103-A-PI656-021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint combat medical training enhances interoperability during Keen Sword [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint combat medical training enhances interoperability during Keen Sword
    Joint combat medical training enhances interoperability during Keen Sword
    Joint combat medical training enhances interoperability during Keen Sword

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Misawa Air Base
    Camp Zama
    ADA
    DoD
    Air Defense
    Joint training exercise
    interoperability
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    PACOM
    bilateral
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S. Navy
    readiness
    35th Medical Group
    KS
    Modernization
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Keen Sword
    1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    Pacific Region
    Medical Readiness Training
    1-1 ADA
    AMD
    Link 16
    Fight Tonight
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Sagami General Depot
    multi-domain
    Indo-Pacific region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Digital Domain
    KS 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT