The photo shows the construction site for the future Training Support Center Grafenwoehr building, next to the headquarters of Training Support Activity Europe at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 3, 2020. The estimated completion date is December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 03:41 Photo ID: 6412585 VIRIN: 201103-A-HE359-0081 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.35 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Construction site for future TSC Grafenwoehr [Image 16 of 16], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.