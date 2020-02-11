Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers’ resourcefulness keeps F-16 flying at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wes Wright 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – Senior Airman Lower, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, Aircraft Structural Maintenance Journeyman, fashions a patch for an F-16 Fighting Falcon Nov. 2, 2020 at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The repair made by Lower and a fellow Airman avoided the aircraft needing to be sent out of country for a lengthy repair. Lower removed corrosion from a small hole in the jet, then fashioned a patch and attached it to the aircraft. Engineers approved his repair as a safe, viable solution to keep the jet operational at PSAB. The work saved hundreds of man-hours and ensured the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron’s full complement of aircraft are available for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Wes Wright)

