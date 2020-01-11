A Joint Terminal Attack Controller from 5th Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company embedded with Japan’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade as U.S. Marines teamed up with the ARDB to conduct an amphibious assault on Gaja-Jima, a small uninhabited island off the coast of mainland Japan, as part of Keen Sword, Nov. 1, 2020. Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinooks touched down delivering streams of ARDB troops while U.S. Marines hit the beach via small boats briskly navigating over the horizon from the USS Ashland. ARDB members took point alongside Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment arriving from the air and sea in the amphibious operation. This mission showcased a combined ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. (JSDF Courtesy Photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 00:45 Photo ID: 6412535 VIRIN: 201101-M-M0251-0001 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 640.26 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keen Sword 21 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.