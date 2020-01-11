Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    Keen Sword 21

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Division   

    A Joint Terminal Attack Controller from 5th Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company embedded with Japan’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade as U.S. Marines teamed up with the ARDB to conduct an amphibious assault on Gaja-Jima, a small uninhabited island off the coast of mainland Japan, as part of Keen Sword, Nov. 1, 2020. Japan Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinooks touched down delivering streams of ARDB troops while U.S. Marines hit the beach via small boats briskly navigating over the horizon from the USS Ashland. ARDB members took point alongside Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment arriving from the air and sea in the amphibious operation. This mission showcased a combined ability to seize territory threatened by an adversary, defend key maritime terrain, and establish expeditionary advanced bases for follow-on operations through swift, integrated, and lethal action. (JSDF Courtesy Photo).

