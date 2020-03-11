McCain conducts RASAPs during Malabar 2020

The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) while conducting replenishment-at-sea approaches (RASAPs) as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

