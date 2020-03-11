Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Ripley: Revitalizing the Environment With Fire [Image 18 of 27]

    Camp Ripley: Revitalizing the Environment With Fire

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Camp Ripley Environmental Team sets fire to natural vegetation during a prescribed burn November 3, 2020, near the Amphitheater and prairie restoration area on Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Prescribed fire recycles nutrients in the soil and promotes regrowth of native plants while minimizing the spread of pest insects. (Photo by Minnesota National Guard Spc. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 22:13
    Photo ID: 6412442
    VIRIN: 201103-Z-DY230-1021
    Resolution: 1259x1888
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ripley: Revitalizing the Environment With Fire [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Minnesota
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    Little Falls
    Enviroment
    Controlled Burns
    Natural Resources Team
    Prescribed Fire
    Environmental Team

