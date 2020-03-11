Camp Ripley: Revitalizing the Environment With Fire

Camp Ripley Environmental Team sets fire to natural vegetation during a prescribed burn November 3, 2020, near the Amphitheater and prairie restoration area on Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Prescribed fire recycles nutrients in the soil and promotes regrowth of native plants while minimizing the spread of pest insects. (Photo by Minnesota National Guard Spc. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

