    USD Lord Records Remarks for 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    USD Lord Records Remarks for 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord records remarks for the 2020 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards Ceremony, in the Pentagon Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 16:14
    Photo ID: 6412134
    VIRIN: 201103-D-BN624-0051
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Ellen Lord
    USD A&S

