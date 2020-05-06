Senior Airman Junior Diaz, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment member, accepts the Wyvern Fighter of the Week award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey , 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, 31st FW command chief, right, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 30, 2020. The Wyvern Fighter of the Week program highlights outstanding performers from across the 31st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

