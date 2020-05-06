Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Fighter of the Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Junior Diaz, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment member, accepts the Wyvern Fighter of the Week award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey , 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, 31st FW command chief, right, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 30, 2020. The Wyvern Fighter of the Week program highlights outstanding performers from across the 31st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:19
    Photo ID: 6412050
    VIRIN: 201030-F-HC995-1005
    Resolution: 3893x2598
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
    31st Fighter Wing
    USAFE
    Aviano
    31 FW

