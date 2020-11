Marne Air Soldiers kick off Dogs of War training exercise

Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, set up tents during a training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 3. This training allowed Soldiers to work alongside Marines from 2nd Marine Division, preparing both units to function in a joint force operational environment. (Courtesy photo)

