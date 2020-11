201102-N-YD864-2010

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (Nov. 2, 2020) - Cmdr. Dan Reiher, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), paints the ship alongside his crew, during their planned maintenance availability (PMAV) onboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 2, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:43 Photo ID: 6411927 VIRIN: 201102-N-YD864-2010 Resolution: 5361x3574 Size: 1.05 MB Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201102-N-YD864-2010 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.