Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201102-N-YD864-2010 [Image 3 of 3]

    201102-N-YD864-2010

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Seaman Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201102-N-YD864-2010
    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (Nov. 2, 2020) - Cmdr. Dan Reiher, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), paints the ship alongside his crew, during their planned maintenance availability (PMAV) onboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Nov. 2, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:43
    Photo ID: 6411927
    VIRIN: 201102-N-YD864-2010
    Resolution: 5361x3574
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201102-N-YD864-2010 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201102-N-YD864-2004
    201102-N-YD865-2009
    201102-N-YD864-2010

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    painting
    commanding officer
    u.s. southern command
    lcs
    comusnavso
    maintenance
    sioux city
    fourth fleet
    PMAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT