127th OG OAY Nominee Voss

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- Staff Sgt. Terri Voss, 127th Operations Group, based here, is the unit's "Outstanding Airman of the Year," nominee in the Airman category.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 10:55
|Photo ID:
|6411555
|VIRIN:
|201027-Z-QI712-791
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|994.75 KB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
