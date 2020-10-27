Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th OG OAY Nominee Voss [Image 3 of 3]

    127th OG OAY Nominee Voss

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.-- Staff Sgt. Terri Voss, 127th Operations Group, based here, is the unit's "Outstanding Airman of the Year," nominee in the Airman category.

