    493rd FS returns from Iceland [Image 5 of 7]

    493rd FS returns from Iceland

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron return to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, from Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Oct. 30, 2020. The 493rd FS completed its NATO commitment to ensure the safety and security of Iceland's sovereign skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 09:31
    Photo ID: 6411455
    VIRIN: 201030-F-PW483-0319
    Resolution: 6897x3923
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 493rd FS returns from Iceland [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    USAFE

    RAF Lakenheath

    Air Force

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Liberty Wing

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

