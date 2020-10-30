493rd FS returns from Iceland

F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron return to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, from Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Oct. 30, 2020. The 493rd FS completed its NATO commitment to ensure the safety and security of Iceland's sovereign skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

