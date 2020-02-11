Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 09:15 Photo ID: 6411423 VIRIN: 201102-H-AT513-034 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 855.14 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US

Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DHS Acting Secretary Wolf and CBP Acting Commissioner Morgan host press conference in Tucson [Image 9 of 9], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.