U.S. Marines with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, prepare for a fire mission as a part of joint exercise Keen Sword on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Self-Defense Force strengthening readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Donovan Massieperez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 04:44 Photo ID: 6411240 VIRIN: 201030-M-DM511-009 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.73 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12th Marines HIMARS [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Donovan Massieperez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.