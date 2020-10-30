U.S. Marines with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, prepare for a fire mission as a part of joint exercise Keen Sword on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Self-Defense Force strengthening readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Donovan Massieperez)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 04:44
|Photo ID:
|6411240
|VIRIN:
|201030-M-DM511-009
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12th Marines HIMARS [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Donovan Massieperez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
