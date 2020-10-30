Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Marines HIMARS [Image 9 of 10]

    12th Marines HIMARS

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Donovan Massieperez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, prepare for a fire mission as a part of joint exercise Keen Sword on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise involving Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Self-Defense Force strengthening readiness, interoperability, and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Donovan Massieperez)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 04:44
    Photo ID: 6411240
    VIRIN: 201030-M-DM511-009
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Marines HIMARS [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Donovan Massieperez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC Marines 3DMarDiv HIMARS Okinawa Japan

