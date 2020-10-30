12th Marines HIMARS

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Christine Infantolino (Left) with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, and 1st Lt. Luccioni with Romeo Battery, 12th Marines, prepare for a fire mission for exercise Keen Sword on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, providing realistic training opportunities to strengthen readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Massieperez Donovan)

