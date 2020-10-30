Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Marines HIMARS [Image 7 of 10]

    12th Marines HIMARS

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Donovan Massieperez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Christine Infantolino (Left) with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, and 1st Lt. Luccioni with Romeo Battery, 12th Marines, prepare for a fire mission for exercise Keen Sword on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, providing realistic training opportunities to strengthen readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Massieperez Donovan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 04:44
    Photo ID: 6411238
    VIRIN: 201030-M-DM511-006
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Marines HIMARS [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Donovan Massieperez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC Marines 3DMarDiv HIMARS Okinawa Japan

