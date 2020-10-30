U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Christine Infantolino (Left) with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, and 1st Lt. Luccioni with Romeo Battery, 12th Marines, prepare for a fire mission for exercise Keen Sword on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct 30, 2020. Keen Sword is a bilateral exercise taking place across Japan, providing realistic training opportunities to strengthen readiness and interoperability with the Japan Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Massieperez Donovan)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 04:44
|Photo ID:
|6411238
|VIRIN:
|201030-M-DM511-006
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 12th Marines HIMARS [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Donovan Massieperez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
