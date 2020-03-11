Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Begins Guard and Protect 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams speaks during the opening ceremony for Exercise Guard & Protect to U.S. Navy Sailors, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 16th Infantry Regiment members and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members from the Sasebo Area Guard Group onboard CFAS Nov. 3, 2020. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    This work, CFAS Begins Guard and Protect 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

