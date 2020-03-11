SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams speaks during the opening ceremony for Exercise Guard & Protect to U.S. Navy Sailors, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 16th Infantry Regiment members and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members from the Sasebo Area Guard Group onboard CFAS Nov. 3, 2020. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 01:27
|Photo ID:
|6411203
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-SD711-0009
|Resolution:
|6723x3782
|Size:
|551.04 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Begins Guard and Protect 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
