CFAS Begins Guard and Protect 2020

SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 16th Infantry Regiment Colonel Masanori Sugihara speaks during the opening ceremony for Exercise Guard & Protect to U.S. Navy Sailors, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 16th Infantry Regiment members and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members from the Sasebo Area Guard Group onboard CFAS Nov. 3, 2020. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

