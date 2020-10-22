Annual Influenza Vaccinations aboard USS Blue Ridge

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 23, 2020) - Culinary Specialist Seaman Julian Mendez from Sherman, Texas, verifies his information before participating in the annual Influenza vaccination aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik M. Rivera Jr)

