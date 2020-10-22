Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Influenza Vaccinations aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 1 of 3]

    Annual Influenza Vaccinations aboard USS Blue Ridge

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Erik Rivera 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 23, 2020) - Culinary Specialist Seaman Julian Mendez from Sherman, Texas, verifies his information before participating in the annual Influenza vaccination aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik M. Rivera Jr)

