    U.S. Army and U.S. Marines increase lethality in the multi-domain battlespace with long-range precision fires during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marines increase lethality in the multi-domain battlespace with long-range precision fires during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Maj. Elias Chelala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with A Battery, 1-94 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, conducts long-range precision dry fire in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain Nov. 3. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 00:11
    Photo ID: 6411174
    VIRIN: 201103-A-RG339-995
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Marines
    III MEF
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Multi-Domain Operations
    Orient Shield 21
    OS21
    38th Air Defense Artillery

