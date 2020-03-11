U.S. Army and U.S. Marines increase lethality in the multi-domain battlespace with long-range precision fires during exercise Orient Shield 21-1

A U.S. Marine M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with Battery R, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts long-range precision dry fire in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain Nov. 3. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

