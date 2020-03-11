A U.S. Army M113 Fire Direction Center positions itself to send fire missions to M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in the Ryukyu southwest island archipelago chain Nov. 3. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 00:10
|Photo ID:
|6411169
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-RG339-722
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
U.S. Army and U.S. Marines increase lethality in the multi-domain battlespace with long-range precision fires during exercise Orient Shield 21-1 [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Elias Chelala
