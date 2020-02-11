Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logstics Regiment 27 Pistol Qualification Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 4 of 8]

    Combat Logstics Regiment 27 Pistol Qualification Range MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Benjamin Farmer, a finance technician, fires an M9 pistol, during a qualification range as part of Marine Expeditionary Force 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York Nov. 2, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 20:14
    Photo ID: 6411024
    VIRIN: 201102-M-QP496-495
    Resolution: 4351x2901
    Size: 921.96 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logstics Regiment 27 Pistol Qualification Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M9
    2nd MLG
    Pistol
    Cold Weather
    CLR 27
    MEFEX 21.1

