U.S. Marines fire M9 pistols during a qualification range as part of Marine Expeditionary Force 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York Nov. 2, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 20:16 Photo ID: 6411022 VIRIN: 201102-M-QP496-442 Resolution: 4786x3191 Size: 883.61 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logstics Regiment 27 Pistol Qualification Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.