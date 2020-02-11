U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Benjamin Marci, left, aims down the sights of an M9 pistol, during a qualification range as part of Marine Expeditionary Force 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 2, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6411021
|VIRIN:
|201102-M-QP496-386
|Resolution:
|4849x3233
|Size:
|894.39 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 27 Pistol Qualification Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
