Brett Carbo, 75th Force Support Squadron course facilitator, welcomes civilian and military members attending a new supervisory development course Oct. 27, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Air Force Materiel Command launched the new in-person/virtual course this week with the first iteration taking place at Hill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6410931
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-LS255-0004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New AFMC supervisor course launched, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New AFMC supervisor course aims to develop stronger leaders
LEAVE A COMMENT