    New AFMC supervisor course launched

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Brett Carbo, 75th Force Support Squadron course facilitator, welcomes civilian and military members attending a new supervisory development course Oct. 27, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Air Force Materiel Command launched the new in-person/virtual course this week with the first iteration taking place at Hill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    New AFMC supervisor course aims to develop stronger leaders

    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    New Supervisory Coruse

