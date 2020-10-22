Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Revolutionary War soldier and officers’ huts [Image 9 of 9]

    Revolutionary War soldier and officers’ huts

    MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    Reconstructed soldier huts similar to those built during the American Revolutionary War at Jockey Hollow, Morristown National Historical Park, Morristown, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020. In this location, the 1st and 2nd Pennsylvania Brigades – referred to as the Pennsylvania Line – were quartered. During the winter of 1779-1780, the entire Continental Army – 13,000 soldiers – wintered at Jockey Hollow. Learning from bitter experience at Valley Forge where thousands died during the winter, Gen. George Washington ordered his troops to build log huts in straight lines on the hillsides to ensure proper drainage. By 1780, more than 1,200 huts had been built. In March 1933, Morristown became the first National Historical Park in the United States. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

