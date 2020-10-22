Revolutionary War soldier and officers’ huts

Reconstructed officers’ hut similar to those built during the American Revolutionary War at Jockey Hollow, Morristown National Historical Park, Morristown, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020. In this location, the 1st and 2nd Pennsylvania Brigades – referred to as the Pennsylvania Line – were quartered. During the winter of 1779-1780, the entire Continental Army – 13,000 soldiers – wintered at Jockey Hollow. Learning from bitter experience at Valley Forge where thousands died during the winter, Gen. George Washington ordered his troops to build log huts in straight lines on the hillsides to ensure proper drainage. By 1780, more than 1,200 huts had been built. In March 1933, Morristown became the first National Historical Park in the United States. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

