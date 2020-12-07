U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Simpson-Humes, a vehicle equipment maintenance specialist with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, diagnoses a vehicle in Peoria, Ill., July 12, 2020. The 182nd Airlift Wing held a drill weekend assembly July 9-12, 2020, its first since the COVID-19 epidemic first impacted Illinois in mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonna Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6410819
|VIRIN:
|200712-Z-F3935-1074
|Resolution:
|6016x3384
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 182nd Airlift Wing holds first drill since COVID-19 shelter-in-place [Image 37 of 37], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT