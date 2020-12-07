182nd Airlift Wing holds first drill since COVID-19 shelter-in-place

U.S. Air Force Airman Lucas Anguish, a fire protection specialist with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a photo during training in Peoria, Ill., July 12, 2020. The 182nd Airlift Wing held a drill weekend assembly July 9-12, 2020, its first since the COVID-19 epidemic first impacted Illinois in mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonna Harris)

