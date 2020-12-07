Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing holds first drill since COVID-19 shelter-in-place [Image 36 of 37]

    182nd Airlift Wing holds first drill since COVID-19 shelter-in-place

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Lucas Anguish, a fire protection specialist with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a photo during training in Peoria, Ill., July 12, 2020. The 182nd Airlift Wing held a drill weekend assembly July 9-12, 2020, its first since the COVID-19 epidemic first impacted Illinois in mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonna Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6410818
    VIRIN: 200712-Z-F3935-1052
    Resolution: 5714x3214
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    firefighter
    mask
    Air Force
    llinois
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    readyAF
    covidNationalGuard

