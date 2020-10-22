Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3MTT

    3MTT

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Chief Machinist's Mate Eric Baker, from Terrehaute, Indiana, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, conducts maintenance and material management training aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Oct. 22, 2020. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled Window of Opportunity for maintenance during her 18-month post-delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)(This image has been altered by blurring out badges for security purposes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:17
    Photo ID: 6410524
    VIRIN: 201022-N-XI307-1044
    Resolution: 3478x2484
    Size: 1010.5 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3MTT, by PO2 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    XI307
    MC2 Ryan Seelbach
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT