Chief Machinist's Mate Eric Baker, from Terrehaute, Indiana, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, conducts maintenance and material management training aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Oct. 22, 2020. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled Window of Opportunity for maintenance during her 18-month post-delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)(This image has been altered by blurring out badges for security purposes)

