    SATAF visit preps wing for active association [Image 1 of 4]

    SATAF visit preps wing for active association

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paige Yenke 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    A Site Activation Task Force visits the 926th Wing Oct. 27-29, to help plan significant growth within wing, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 11:10
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    926th Wing
    Reserve Reform

