201022-N-WN504-0001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 22, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Maria Ochoa, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, records a radio commercial for postal services onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6410334
|VIRIN:
|201022-N-WN504-0001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Network Bahrain Radio Commercial, by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT