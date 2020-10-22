Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Network Bahrain Radio Commercial

    Armed Forces Network Bahrain Radio Commercial

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    201022-N-WN504-0001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 22, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Maria Ochoa, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, records a radio commercial for postal services onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

