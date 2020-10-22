Armed Forces Network Bahrain Radio Commercial

201022-N-WN504-0001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 22, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Maria Ochoa, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, records a radio commercial for postal services onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

