Bilateral leaders discuss integrated Air Defense capabilities

U.S. Army Col. Matthew W. Dalton and interim Command Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht, the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade command team, discussed integrated Air and Missile Defense with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Daisuke Nakaya, commander, 6th Air Defense Missile Group, and Warrant Officer Wataru Akitaya, senior enlisted advisor, 6th ADMG, during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 2 during Keen Sword/Orient Shield 21.



The leaders discussed similarities in Air Defense capabilities, ways to de-conflict air space, and plans for continuing future bilateral training events. KS/OS are concrete examples of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for almost 75 years. The relationships that are built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice.

