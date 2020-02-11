Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral leaders discuss integrated Air Defense capabilities

    Bilateral leaders discuss integrated Air Defense capabilities

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Matthew W. Dalton and interim Command Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht, the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade command team, discuss integrated Air and Missile Defense with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Daisuke Nakaya, commander, 6th Air Defense Missile Group, and Warrant Officer Wataru Akitaya, senior enlisted advisor, 6th ADMG, during a visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 2 for Keen Sword/Orient Shield 21.

    The leaders discussed similarities in Air Defense capabilities, ways to de-conflict air space, and plans for continuing future bilateral training events. KS/OS are concrete examples of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for almost 75 years. The relationships that are built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 08:15
    Photo ID: 6410289
    VIRIN: 201102-A-PI656-002
    Resolution: 5488x3399
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Bilateral leaders discuss integrated Air Defense capabilities
    Bilateral leaders discuss integrated Air Defense capabilities
    Bilateral leaders discuss integrated Air Defense capabilities

