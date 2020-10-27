U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen prepare to takeoff on a C-17 Globemaster III in Southwest Asia Oct. 27, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 08:26 Photo ID: 6410283 VIRIN: 201027-F-KA253-0447 Resolution: 3956x2633 Size: 5.55 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Cargo Movers [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.