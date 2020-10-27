Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Cargo Movers [Image 17 of 17]

    Expeditionary Cargo Movers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen prepare to takeoff on a C-17 Globemaster III in Southwest Asia Oct. 27, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 08:26
    Photo ID: 6410283
    VIRIN: 201027-F-KA253-0447
    Resolution: 3956x2633
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Cargo Movers [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    379th AEW
    1CTCS
    816th EAS
    USAFCENT
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

