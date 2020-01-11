2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bill Brasser, an electro-optical ordnance repairer, moves through a doorway during military operations on urbanized terrain training as part of Marine Expeditionary Force 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York Nov. 1, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

Date Taken: 11.01.2020
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US