Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1 [Image 12 of 15]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Raheen Raiford, a food service specialist, poses for a photo during military operations on urbanized terrain training as part of Marine Expeditionary Force 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York Nov. 1, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 22:01
    Photo ID: 6409939
    VIRIN: 201101-M-QP496-1309
    Resolution: 4884x3256
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1 [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1
    2nd Marine Logistics Group MOUT Training MEFEX 21.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    2nd MLG
    Fort Drum
    USNORTHCOM
    CLR 27
    MEFEX 21.1
    Marine Logsitcs Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT