U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor Crowder Gulf out of Mobile, Alabama delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to a debris management site situated in a semi-remote location in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Tree and shrub debris is put through a chipper, while other debris materials are set aside for alternate processing. Lt. Col. Thomas “Jason” Sears, Mission Commander (USACE New Orleans District) tours the site along with mission manager Robert “Robbie” Powers (USACE Baltimore District), Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, USACE Omaha District)

