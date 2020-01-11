Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance [Image 10 of 17]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor Crowder Gulf out of Mobile, Alabama delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to a debris management site situated in a semi-remote location in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Tree and shrub debris is put through a chipper, while other debris materials are set aside for alternate processing. Lt. Col. Thomas “Jason” Sears, Mission Commander (USACE New Orleans District) tours the site along with mission manager Robert “Robbie” Powers (USACE Baltimore District), Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, USACE Omaha District)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 17:07
    Photo ID: 6409886
    VIRIN: 110120-A-HJ174-054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance [Image 17 of 17], by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides debris management technical assistance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Lake Charles
    FEMA
    Debris
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    MVD
    Debris Removal
    NWD
    Calcasieu Parish
    Emergency Field Office
    blue roofs
    NWO
    Hurricane Laura
    Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll
    Lt. Col. Thomas “Jason” Sears
    LTC Sears

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT